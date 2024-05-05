Saudi Arabia imports over 160,000 cars in last two years

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has imported more than 160,000 cars during the last two years, according to customs official.

The spokesman for the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, Hamud Al Harbi, revealed that the number of cars imported by the Kingdom reached 66,870 in 2022 and 93,199 in 2023.

Over the past two years, Japan, India, South Korea, the US, and Thailand have been the primary car suppliers to the Kingdom.

#انفوجرافيك_واس | حجم واردات المملكة من السيارات خلال عامي 2023م – 2022م عبر جميع منافذها الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية، بلغ أكثر من 160 ألف سيارة واردة.#واس_اقتصادي pic.twitter.com/9GhqyumSpL — واس الاقتصادي (@SPAeconomic) May 4, 2024

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) pointed out that “the Kingdom car market has emerged as a powerhouse, accounting for more than half of all car sales in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.”

This positions the Kingdom as one of the top 20 car markets globally.

SASO’s spokesperson, Wael Al Dhiyab, emphasized the organization’s unwavering commitment to ensuring high standards for tire quality and safety in the Saudi market.

Al Dhiyab highlighted SASO’s efforts to promote energy efficiency, product safety, and economic development, highlighting a 465 percent increase in electric vehicle conformity certificates in 2023.

This rise highlights the organization’s pivotal role in supporting the transition to clean energy.