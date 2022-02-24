Saudi Arabia: In a first, 4L people join labour force in 2021

Riyadh: For the first in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), about 4,00,000 men and women joined the private sector labour market in 2021, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) Ahmad Sulaiman Al-Rajhi announced in a press conference that this large number of people entering the labour market was achieved with the support of the private sector.

As per reports, during 2021, MHRSD issued 32 localization decisions in several qualitative fields, including pharmacy, dentistry, accounting, law, and marketing. The minister clarified while pointing out that the private sector was able to employ 4,00,000 people, which has double its goal of the 32 localization decisions that was to create 2,00,000 jobs.

The number of citizens working in the private sector has so far reached 1.95 million men and women.