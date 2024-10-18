Saudi Arabia: Indian passport service portal to shut down for 3 days

The Indian passport service portal will be down for four days due to technical maintenance, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said in a statement on Friday, October 18.

The portal will be down from 4:30 pm Saudi time on Saturday, October 19, to 3:30 am on Monday, October 21.

Passport services such as Emergency Certificates (EC), Police Clearance Certificates (PCC) and Tatkal passports will not be rendered on Sunday, October 20.

The embassy advises that those who have made an appointment to renew their passport can still submit their applications to VFS centres during this timeframe, except for holidays.

The consular services will continue to be rendered at VFS centre in Um Al Hammam Riyadh on Sunday, it added.