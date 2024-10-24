Saudi Arabia invites bids for 7 mining exploration licences in Makkah, Riyadh

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, has invited bids from local and international investors for seven new mineral exploration licences in Makkah and Riyadh, covering a total area of 1,070 square kilometers.

This initiative is part of the ministry’s continuous efforts to expedite the exploration of the Kingdom’s mineral endowment, in accordance with the objectives of Vision 2030 of making the mining sector the third pillar of Saudi industry.

The proposed exploration sites are rich in valuable mineral resources such as gold, copper, zinc, lead, and silver.

Sites open for bidding include:

In Makkah, four sites are available for exploration.

Wadi Al Lith (243 square kilometres)

Jabal Baydan spans (244 square kilometres)

Umm Ajlan, spanning (78 square kilometers)

Jabal al Ad Dimah covering (210 square kilometers)

In Riyadh, three sites are available for exploration.

Jabal al Klah North (98 square kilometers)

Abal al Klah South (19 square kilometers)

Jabal Sabha (171 square kilometers)

The ministry indicated that the bidding phase started in October 2024, with the deadline for proposals set for exploration licences in mid-November, with the selected winners expected in December.

The bidding process will evaluate 70 percent of competitors’ work program and technical capabilities, while 30 percent will be based on community contributions and innovation support activities.

The ministry has invited investors to visit the “Ta’adeen” platform to access information memorandums, bidding procedures, technical and geological reports for bid sites.