Saudi Arabia invites Pakistani cop Shehrbano who saved woman from violent mob

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has invited Pakistani policewoman Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi as a royal guest for her heroic actions in saving a woman from a violent mob in Lahore’s Achhra Market.

The woman was accused of blasphemy after being mobbed for wearing the kurta with Arabic calligraphy, which some mistook as verses from the Quran.

The calligraphy on the dress read “حلوة (Hilwa)” which means “beautiful”.

The incident occurred while the woman and her husband were dining at a restaurant in Lahore on Sunday, February 25.

A viral video clip shows a woman covering her face with her hands, surrounded by people shouting slogans and demanding she remove her kurta.

Amid the chaos, female police officer ASP Shehrbanu Naqvi came to the rescue and safely escorted the woman, despite the risk to her life.

Naqvi has been praised online for her brave actions and the Punjab Police has recommended her for the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal.

Taking to X, Punjab (Pakistan) Police shared a video and wrote, “ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law enforcement in Pakistan”.

“During my service, I have handled three such incidents, and you should have trust in us,” Naqvi can be heard telling the mob in the clip.

In a video shared online, woman also pologized where she admitted to buying a kurta for its good design, not intending to insult the Quran.

The Pakistani woman who was attacked for wearing clothes with Arabic text was attacked by the mob and is being forced to apologize in police custody in front of the Islamists, who accused her of blasphemy.



And what was written on the dress?

Halwa (meaning sweets).



On Friday, March 1, Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki met with Shehrbanu Naqvi at the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad.

During their meeting, Nawaf Al Malki appreciated the courage of the Naqvi and told her that the Saudi government will bear expenses of her travel to Saudi with her family as a royal guest, Geo News reported.