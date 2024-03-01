Saudi Arabia launches new educational visa program for int’l students

In a groundbreaking move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the launch of a new educational visa programme for international students wishing to study in the Kingdom.

The “Study in Saudi Arabia” visa program launched by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) during the Human Capacity Initiative conference in Riyadh on Thursday, February 29.

The visa is designed to attract international students and academics to the Kingdom to boost its educational and research sectors.

The visa will be issued through the “Study in Saudi Arabia” platform, specifically designed for international students aspiring to enroll in Saudi universities.

The platform offers a wide range of study options, from short-term courses to comprehensive academic programs, catering to various academic interests and career aspirations.

ضمن أعمال مؤتمر #مبادرة_القدرات_البشرية..#وزارة_التعليم ووزارة الخارجية تُطلقان خدمة إصدار التأشيرة التعليمية للطلاب الدوليين الراغبين بالدراسة في المملكة.#الاستعداد_للمستقبل https://t.co/yLfnZxbr1B pic.twitter.com/r74WHr1Hpx — وزارة التعليم – عام (@moe_gov_sa) February 29, 2024

The platform promotes academic and cultural cooperation, fostering the Kingdom’s commitment to developing the education sector and attracting talent for Saudi Vision 2030.