Saudi Arabia: Nigerian conjoined twins ‘Hasna & Hasina’ successfully separated

The surgery, which lasted approximately 16 and a half hours, involved 39 consultants, specialists, technical, nursing, and support staff.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2024 5:12 pm IST
Saudi surgeons successfully separate Nigerian conjoined twins 'Hasna and Hasina'
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: Surgeons in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday, February 29, successfully separated Nigerian conjoined twins— Hasna and Hasina after a complex surgery at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital (KASCH) in Riyadh.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The twins shared lower abdomen, pelvis, lower spine, and lower spinal nerves.

The surgery took place under the supervision of the leading pediatric surgeon Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, head of the Saudi humanitarian aid agency KSrelief chief.

MS Education Academy

The surgery, which lasted approximately 16 and a half hours, involved 39 consultants, specialists, and technical, nursing, and support staff.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia begins 14-hr surgery to separate Nigerian conjoined twins

Dr Al-Rabeeah highlighted the Kingdom’s significant contributions to humanitarian and medical work, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He thanked his medical team members for their exceptional work, highlighting Saudi medical excellence and aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, and thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support.

The parents of the twins expressed gratitude to the leadership and medical team for their humanitarian work and the warm reception they received during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2024 5:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button