Saudi Arabia: Nigerian conjoined twins ‘Hasna & Hasina’ successfully separated

Riyadh: Surgeons in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday, February 29, successfully separated Nigerian conjoined twins— Hasna and Hasina after a complex surgery at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital (KASCH) in Riyadh.

The twins shared lower abdomen, pelvis, lower spine, and lower spinal nerves.

The surgery took place under the supervision of the leading pediatric surgeon Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, head of the Saudi humanitarian aid agency KSrelief chief.

The surgery, which lasted approximately 16 and a half hours, involved 39 consultants, specialists, and technical, nursing, and support staff.

Dr Al-Rabeeah highlighted the Kingdom’s significant contributions to humanitarian and medical work, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He thanked his medical team members for their exceptional work, highlighting Saudi medical excellence and aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, and thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support.

The parents of the twins expressed gratitude to the leadership and medical team for their humanitarian work and the warm reception they received during their stay in Saudi Arabia.