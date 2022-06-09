Saudi Arabia issued 800,000 work visas in the year 2021

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) had issued more than 800,000 visas to recruit foreign workers during the year 2021.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development revealed that, it has witnessed the entry of 6,600 domestic workers and the exit of 6,400 domestic workers.

As per media reports, the ministry said that the total dispute cases that were handled through the Wudiya platform exceeded 144,000 cases, and workers were beneficiaries of money that are entitled to them, totaling 444.6 million Saudi Riyal.

More than 73 percent of labor cases were solved through amicable settlement.

The ministry pointed out that through the Qiwa platform, 74 new services were launched, while 95 percent of customers’ needs were covered through the platform.