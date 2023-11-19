Saudi Arabia issues rules for overtime work

Public institutions are obligated to pay overtime workers from their own budgets

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th November 2023 9:25 pm IST
Saudi Arabia issues rules for overtime work
Photo: X

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers has issued a decision regarding overtime work rules for employees and during official holidays including Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha at public institutions, Okaz reported.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The decision, published in the official daily “Umm Al Qura,” stipulates that “all public institutions with independent administrative and financial regulations can assign employees to work after official hours and during official holidays without requiring approval.”

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: First-ever cinema opens in Madinah

The decision stated that the assignment will adhere to the financial and administrative regulations approved by the boards of directors.

MS Education Academy

The institutions should ensure assignments based on necessary work needs, in agreement with finance and human resources ministries.

The decree mandates that the assigned funds should be allocated from these institutions’ own budgets without imposing any additional financial burden on the state budget.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th November 2023 9:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button