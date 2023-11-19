Saudi Arabia issues rules for overtime work

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers has issued a decision regarding overtime work rules for employees and during official holidays including Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha at public institutions, Okaz reported.

The decision, published in the official daily “Umm Al Qura,” stipulates that “all public institutions with independent administrative and financial regulations can assign employees to work after official hours and during official holidays without requiring approval.”

The decision stated that the assignment will adhere to the financial and administrative regulations approved by the boards of directors.

The institutions should ensure assignments based on necessary work needs, in agreement with finance and human resources ministries.

The decree mandates that the assigned funds should be allocated from these institutions’ own budgets without imposing any additional financial burden on the state budget.