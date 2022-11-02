Saudi Arabia: JWS Global to hire candidates for online, onsite jobs in upcoming project

JWS Global is going to hire candidates for upcoming projects in Saudi Arabia. The hiring is for both online and onsite jobs.
Selected candidates will get accommodation, medical and transportation. Based on the project, the duration of the project is 6-12 months.
The vacancies are in the following posts. The candidates must hold 7-12 years of experience.
Administrative Management
Business Manager
Expertise in end-to-end business management, including SAP enterprise software applications
Administrative Professional
Expertise in scheduling, coordination, procedures, common office software, and other skills to support Head of Department
Project Manager
- Expertise in program and project management, including use of management tools (e.g., Acconix, MS Project) or development of boutique tools (e.g., Excel, Numbers)
- Expertise in project costing, budget formulation and budget presentation
Quality Management Expert
- Project management skills
- Expertise in setup and implementation of quality management systems, including ISO accreditation
Communications Expert
- Project management skills
- Expertise in communication strategy, communication material development, awareness building and training
- Expertise in writing and editing documents for a general audience based on scientific material (e.g., environment, sustainability, climate, conservation)
Environment and Sustainability – Governance Policy and Strategy
Policy Analyst
- Project management skills
- Expertise in the field of public policy and analysis to support public policy
- Expertise in the preparation of policy position papers
- Technical expertise in environmental and sustainability topics (e.g., climate, environmental quality, sustainability, hazardous materials, biodiversity, governance, environmental impacts, resource extraction, circular economy)
Regulatory Expert
- Project management skills
- Expertise in the development of regulatory standards, technical guidelines, procedures, and other regulatory documents
- Expertise conducting regulatory impact assessment
- Expertise in establishing and/or implementation public consultation processes
Agreement Preparation
- Project management skills
- Expertise in facilitating with stakeholders and negotiating stakeholder roles
- Expertise in drafting memoranda of understanding
- Expertise in methods for monitoring and multi-stakeholder reporting under agreements
Strategic and Annual Planning Expert
- Project management skills
- Expertise in developing and managing strategic plans
- Expertise in running annual planning processes, including stakeholder facilitation
- Ability to create strategy communication materials (e.g., graphics, slides and briefing material)
- Background in environmental and sustainability field is mandatory
Performance Management Expert
- Project management skills
- Expertise facilitating the identification of key performance metrics
- Expertise in stakeholder facilitation for data collection and performance commitments
- Experience in creating dashboards, snapshot reports and publications
- Experience in performance monitoring and reporting software desirable but not mandatory
- Background in environmental and sustainability field desirable but not mandatory
Regulatory Permitting and Compliance
Environment and Social Assessment Expert
- Expertise in conducting or evaluating environmental impact assessment
- Expertise in construction management plans and risk controls for permitting
- Experience in the environmental assessment of major to mega-projects
- Expertise in working from the Authority/Government role mandatory
- Experience supervising teams desirable but not mandatory
- Project management skills desirable but not mandatory
Sustainability Assessment Expert
- Experience in sustainability, sustainable infrastructure design, life cycle analysis
- Sustainability accreditation (e.g. LEED, Envision) is desirable
- Expertise in working from the Authority/Government role desirable but not mandatory
- Experience supervising teams desirable but not mandatory
- Project management skills desirable but not mandatory
Compliance Assurance Expert
- Expertise in construction management plans and permit compliance monitoring
- Expertise in field inspection and incident investigation of development projects
- Expertise in identifying and reporting non-compliance with permit conditions
- Experience in the compliance assurance of major to mega-projects
- Experience in working from the perspective of government regulator mandatory
- Experience developing and implementing compliance assurance programs and systems desirable but not mandatory
- Experience with compliance assurance technology and process improvements desirable but not mandatory
- Experience supervising teams desirable but not mandatory
- Certified lead auditor desirable but not mandatory
- Certified trainer is desirable but not mandatory
Regulatory Change Management Expert
- Project management skills
- Expertise in developing and/or implementing regulatory change management projects
- Expertise in awareness building and training for regulatory requirements
- Expertise in writing and editing materials for general audience based on scientific material (e.g., environment, sustainability, climate, conservation)
- Certified trainer desirable but not mandatory
Environmental Risk Assessment Expert
- Expertise in conducting environmental risk assessments
- Expertise in developing and implementing stakeholder engagement processes for risk management
- Experience in identifying and validating risk appetite
- Experience in building and maintaining risk registries
- Experience in facilitating the development of risk mitigation plans with external stakeholders
- Experience in providing soft oversite and reporting of risk mitigation performance
- Expertise in summarizing and presenting risk management performance
Environmental Incident Response Expert
- Expertise in field inspection and incident investigation
- Expertise in emergency management planning and response
- Expertise in stakeholder engagement and coordination for incident response
- Experience in working from the perspective of government regulator is mandatory
- Expertise in collection of evidence to support liability and/or judicial actions desirable but not mandatory
Interested and eligible candidates can send CV to M.I.Hussain on email id hatssmd@gmail.com or info@jwsglobal.com.