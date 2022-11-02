Saudi Arabia: JWS Global to hire candidates for online, onsite jobs in upcoming project

JWS Global is going to hire candidates for upcoming projects in Saudi Arabia. The hiring is for both online and onsite jobs.

Selected candidates will get accommodation, medical and transportation. Based on the project, the duration of the project is 6-12 months.

The vacancies are in the following posts. The candidates must hold 7-12 years of experience.

Administrative Management

Business Manager

Expertise in end-to-end business management, including SAP enterprise software applications

Administrative Professional

Expertise in scheduling, coordination, procedures, common office software, and other skills to support Head of Department

Project Manager

Expertise in program and project management, including use of management tools (e.g., Acconix, MS Project) or development of boutique tools (e.g., Excel, Numbers)

Expertise in project costing, budget formulation and budget presentation

Quality Management Expert

Project management skills

Expertise in setup and implementation of quality management systems, including ISO accreditation

Communications Expert

Project management skills

Expertise in communication strategy, communication material development, awareness building and training

Expertise in writing and editing documents for a general audience based on scientific material (e.g., environment, sustainability, climate, conservation)

Environment and Sustainability – Governance Policy and Strategy

Policy Analyst

Project management skills

Expertise in the field of public policy and analysis to support public policy

Expertise in the preparation of policy position papers

Technical expertise in environmental and sustainability topics (e.g., climate, environmental quality, sustainability, hazardous materials, biodiversity, governance, environmental impacts, resource extraction, circular economy)

Regulatory Expert

Project management skills

Expertise in the development of regulatory standards, technical guidelines, procedures, and other regulatory documents

Expertise conducting regulatory impact assessment

Expertise in establishing and/or implementation public consultation processes

Agreement Preparation

Project management skills

Expertise in facilitating with stakeholders and negotiating stakeholder roles

Expertise in drafting memoranda of understanding

Expertise in methods for monitoring and multi-stakeholder reporting under agreements

Strategic and Annual Planning Expert

Project management skills

Expertise in developing and managing strategic plans

Expertise in running annual planning processes, including stakeholder facilitation

Ability to create strategy communication materials (e.g., graphics, slides and briefing material)

Background in environmental and sustainability field is mandatory

Performance Management Expert

Project management skills

Expertise facilitating the identification of key performance metrics

Expertise in stakeholder facilitation for data collection and performance commitments

Experience in creating dashboards, snapshot reports and publications

Experience in performance monitoring and reporting software desirable but not mandatory

Background in environmental and sustainability field desirable but not mandatory

Regulatory Permitting and Compliance

Environment and Social Assessment Expert

Expertise in conducting or evaluating environmental impact assessment

Expertise in construction management plans and risk controls for permitting

Experience in the environmental assessment of major to mega-projects

Expertise in working from the Authority/Government role mandatory

Experience supervising teams desirable but not mandatory

Project management skills desirable but not mandatory

Sustainability Assessment Expert

Experience in sustainability, sustainable infrastructure design, life cycle analysis

Sustainability accreditation (e.g. LEED, Envision) is desirable

Expertise in working from the Authority/Government role desirable but not mandatory

Experience supervising teams desirable but not mandatory

Project management skills desirable but not mandatory

Compliance Assurance Expert

Expertise in construction management plans and permit compliance monitoring

Expertise in field inspection and incident investigation of development projects

Expertise in identifying and reporting non-compliance with permit conditions

Experience in the compliance assurance of major to mega-projects

Experience in working from the perspective of government regulator mandatory

Experience developing and implementing compliance assurance programs and systems desirable but not mandatory

Experience with compliance assurance technology and process improvements desirable but not mandatory

Experience supervising teams desirable but not mandatory

Certified lead auditor desirable but not mandatory

Certified trainer is desirable but not mandatory

Regulatory Change Management Expert

Project management skills

Expertise in developing and/or implementing regulatory change management projects

Expertise in awareness building and training for regulatory requirements

Expertise in writing and editing materials for general audience based on scientific material (e.g., environment, sustainability, climate, conservation)

Certified trainer desirable but not mandatory

Environmental Risk Assessment Expert

Expertise in conducting environmental risk assessments

Expertise in developing and implementing stakeholder engagement processes for risk management

Experience in identifying and validating risk appetite

Experience in building and maintaining risk registries

Experience in facilitating the development of risk mitigation plans with external stakeholders

Experience in providing soft oversite and reporting of risk mitigation performance

Expertise in summarizing and presenting risk management performance

Environmental Incident Response Expert

Expertise in field inspection and incident investigation

Expertise in emergency management planning and response

Expertise in stakeholder engagement and coordination for incident response

Experience in working from the perspective of government regulator is mandatory

Expertise in collection of evidence to support liability and/or judicial actions desirable but not mandatory

Interested and eligible candidates can send CV to M.I.Hussain on email id hatssmd@gmail.com or info@jwsglobal.com.