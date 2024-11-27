Saudi Arabia’s King Salman inaugurates Riyadh Metro project

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Wednesday, November 27, inaugurated the Riyadh Metro project.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) described the project as the backbone of the public transport network in Riyadh.

During the opening ceremony, the King watched a documentary film, explaining the key features of a major public transport project during his prosperous era.

The new metro system aims to cater to the increasing population’s needs, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance air quality.

The project comprises a 176 kilometre network of six automated metro lines, 85 stations, and 183 trains, all designed and technically advanced.

The metro will be operational daily from 6 am to midnight from December 1. The lines will open in stages over two months, starting with blue, yellow, purple on December 1, red and green on December15, and orange on January 5, 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman thanks the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his support and patronage of the Riyadh Public Transport Project, including metro and bus systems, from concept to execution.

“The Riyadh Public Transport Project, which spans metro and bus networks, is the culmination of concerted efforts made by King Salman and the outcome of his visionary leadership while serving as the Chairman of the High Commission for the Development of Arriyadh, the predecessor of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City,” he added.