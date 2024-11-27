Watch: Inside Emirates’ first A350 aircraft; 4K-cinematic screens, faster WiFi

Dubai: Emirates Airline has officially unveiled it’s first A350-900 aircraft at an event held at its headquarters in Dubai on Wednesday, November 27, showing the cabin amenities of the newest wide-body aircraft to join its fleet.

The event was led by Sir Tim Clark, the President of Emirates Airline, in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy.

The Emirates A350 is the first new aircraft type to join Emirates’ fleet since 2008. It features three spacious cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers in 32 next-generation business class lie-flat seats, 21 premium economy seats and 259 economy class seats.

Emirates Group chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the aircraft’s delivery will “usher in a new era for our fleet and network growth”.

“This aircraft sets the stage for Emirates to spread its wings farther by offering added range, efficiency and flexibility to our network, enabling us to meet customer demand in new markets and unlock new opportunities in the cities that we serve.”

“The 65 Emirates A350s joining our fleet in the coming years fit into the airline’s broader plans to support our visionary leadership’s Dubai’s D33 Strategy, which will transform the city into a pivotal hub in the global economy by expanding its connectivity and reach,” he added.

The Emirates A350 will be delivered in two versions – one for regional routes and one for ultra long-haul routes.

The airline plans to make its first scheduled commercial A350 flight to Edinburgh on January 3, 2025.

In the months to follow, customers can look forward to experiencing the Emirates A350 in existing GCC points like Bahrain, Muscat and Kuwait, Lyon and Bologna in Europe, and Colombo, Mumbai and Ahmedabad in West Asia in addition to new travel opportunities that are up to 15 hours from Dubai– to be announced in 2025.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, inspected the aircraft at Dubai International Airport, examining its new design details, technologies, and next-generation on-board products.

What’s new on Emirates A350

More space and storage

Extra high ceilings and wider aisles in all classes

Seat configurations offer more space and privacy to every traveller

Emirates A550 galley area offers space for Economy Class customers to stretch their legs and grab a snack on long haul flights

Emirates A350 offers improved compartmentalised pockets and larger overhead storage bins

Seamless technology at every touch

Adjust electric window blinds at the touch of a button with a world-first aerBlade blind system across every class

New touchscreen call bell buttons for cabin crew service, on the ice inflight entertainment screens

Instantly view the inflight menu on each screen, and view digital newspapers and magazines from around the world

5 aircraft camera views and improved inflight live map experience

60-wan USB-C charging in every seat, with the ability to pair personal Bluetooth headphones

Faster WiFi

A world first-high performance, new generation antennae to improve inflight connectivity taking full advantage of ViaSat’s Global Xpress (GX) satellite network

Enjoy uninterrupted global connectivity across all destinations, including over the North Pole for flights going to the Americas

An improved user portal with a faster sign in for new users and a swifter log in for Skywards members

Improved Wireless Access Points (WAPS) onboard will mean more customers can connect at the same time, enjoying up to 10 times the current total aircraft bandwidth

Next generation of inflight entertainment on ice

Cinematic display with stunning 4K and 4K HDR, ultra-responsive touchscreens for seamless navigation and a vast media selection-up to triple the current content capacity

New features like ‘eye comfort mode’ to reduce blue light exposure, skip credits and intros on videos, improved search function

Kids will enjoy a new pictorially driven interface, while parents will appreciate the seat side parental controls for family-friendly settings

Advanced, high quality Live TV

A sleek interior designed for relaxation

The latest sophisticated design by Emirates, including an illuminated Ghaf Tree – the symbolic tree of the UAE

Customised mood lighting for a relaxed ambiance

Washrooms are spacious, in a luxurious and pristine white with bronze accents-the same size as the current washrooms on the larger Emirates A380