India-UAE travel: Ghee, pickles & more in updated list of prohibited items

If you are planning to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from India, you must follow luggage regulations to avoid airport security issues and be aware of items not allowed in check-in baggage.

The Indian Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has updated its strict guidelines on prohibited items in checked and cabin baggage for India-UAE travel.

Here is a list of prohibited items

Ghee

Ghee and butter are not allowed in cabin luggage due to their liquid nature. However, in checked luggage, BCAS permits up to 5kg. Airport and airline regulations may vary, so check their website or contact the airport directly for information.

Photo: @subodhsathe/iStock

Pickles

The BCAS list permits pickles in carry-on and checked-in luggage, except for chilly pickles, but additional airport or airline guidelines may restrict pickle carrying in checked-in luggage.

Photo: @PrchiPalwe/Unsplash

Spices

Spices and spice powders are not permitted in cabin luggage but can be carried in check-in baggage according to BCAS directives.

Photo: @GettyImages/Unsplash

Dry coconut

In March 2022, BCAS added dry coconut (khopra) to the banned items list, prohibiting passengers from bringing it into their check-in baggage.

Photo: @JonasDucker/Unsplash

E-cigarettes

E-cigarettes are prohibited items on the BCAS list, regardless of whether they are checked-in or carry-on luggage.