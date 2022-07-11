Saudi Arabia: Kiswah handed over to senior keeper of Kaaba

Makkah: The advisor to the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal on Sunday handed over the Kiswah (Ghilaf e Kaaba) to the senior keeper of the Kaaba, Dr. Saleh bin Zain-ul-Abidin Al-Shaibi.

Dr Saleh was accompanied by Dr Abdurrahman Al-Sudais, the General President of the Affairs of the Holy Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque. The ceremony took place at the headquarters of Makkah’s Principality in the holy site of Mina. Deputy Governor of the Makkah region, Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz was present during the ceremony.

General President of the Affairs of the Holy Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, and the chief guardian of the Holy Grand Mosque signed the minutes regarding the handover of the Kiswah.

Preparations will now begin for the replacement of Kiswah on the first of the month of Muharram 1444 Hijri. It is created of silk cloth dyed black, manufactured at the King Abdulaziz Complex For Holy Kaaba Kiswah.

The complex is located in the Umm Al-Jude district in Makkah. Over 200 people are employed to design the Kiswah.