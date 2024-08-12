Saudi Arabia: Kuwait-based Indian man dies in road accident

Riyas has been in Saudi Arabia since late June in search of his father, who went missing during the Haj pilgrimage.

Published: 12th August 2024 4:23 pm IST
Kuwait-based Indian man dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia
45-year-old Riyas Ramadan (Photo: IndiansinKuwait)

A 45-year-old Kuwait-based Indian national died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia after attending his father’s funeral, who passed away while on the Haj pilgrimage this year.

On June 22, Riyas Ramadan’s father, Mannikadavath Muhammed, went missing during the pilgrimage, and the Makkah police launched a search. Riyas has been in Saudi Arabia since late June in search of his father.

According to Kerala-based media house channel, Onmanorama, the embassy learnt about Muhammed’s death a few days ago.

The Indian man, who was a native of Thiruthiyad near Vazhayur in Malappuram, Kerala, was heading to Kuwait along with his family when they met with an accident at Rawdan, Taif governorate, on Thursday, August 8. His wife Praseena, along with their children Liyana, Riyon, and Esonia Ramadan, escaped with minor injuries.

