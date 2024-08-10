Hyderabad man goes missing in Qatar; parents appeal for help

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man from Hyderabad employed in Qatar has been missing for the last 15 days. His parents have appealed for help.

The missing person has been identified as Mohammed, a resident of King Koti. He was working as a CCTV technician for a company named Visioq Endless.

“My son last spoke to us on July 31. Since then there has been no contact with him. I just want my son back as he is our only son out of our four children and the sole breadwinner; we don’t know what happened to him. My son-in-law, who is in Qatar had gone to the police station to meet Mohammed, however, he was not allowed to meet him,” Mohammed’s mother, who did not wish to be identified, told Siasat.com.

“The last time I received a message from him read, ‘Ammi, I am getting a call from the police. I have been called to the police station.’ I thought they must have called Mohammed since his visa had expired,” she said.

According to Mohammed’s mother, his visa expired three months ago. “The company was supposed to renew it but did not. I tried reaching out for help but didn’t receive any. My husband and I aren’t educated. Mohammed’s father has poor vision and can’t see from one eye. I should at least know where he is and if he has done something wrong.” the mother said.