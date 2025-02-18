Saudi Arabia launches first sales for new residential housing in Makkah

In a landmarking move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s real estate development company, ROSNH Group has officially launched the first sales batch for ALMANAR, a residential community project in the holy city of Makkah thus strengthening its network of communities across the Kingdom.

ALMANAR housing project is specifically described as an “integrated residential community”. The residential community offers a diverse range of homes within a single community with various amenities like shops, schools, and parks.

Inspired by the region’s architecture, with traditional styles and modern materials, the new residential project offers a modern integrated lifestyle.

Residents can experience an advanced living experience within Al-Haram, the holiest site in Islam boundaries which lies only 20 minutes from the Grand Mosque.

Initial sales offering

The first sales offering for ALMANAR includes 727 single-family homes available in various categories. The new society will include retail, mosques, schools and healthcare. the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ALMANAR residence is designed around a lush green central area, with more than 18 percent of its footprint composed of green and open public spaces, encouraging community engagement and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle through dedicated walking and cycling paths.

Sustainability is central to the ALMANAR community, with homes delivering significant energy and water conservation, featuring industry-leading energy-conserving technologies, including modern insulation, and efficient air-conditioning systems.

A new way of living in Makkah for the first time

Acting Group CEO of ROSHN Group Dr Khalid Johar said, “We are thrilled to bring our vision of a new way of living to Makkah for the first time, offering the highest standards for a vibrant and integrated community on the doorstep of the holy city that meets all residents’ needs.”

“With the ALMANAR community, we honour the region’s rich architectural designs while embracing nature, providing residents the chance to embrace a healthy lifestyle,” the official added.

About ROSHN

The ROSHN Group is a company that aims to provide a new way of living in Makkah. They offer high standards for a vibrant and integrated community.

The company was founded in August 2020 by the Saudi Public Investment Fund as one of its Megaprojects. As one of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, Roshn aims to enable home ownership to 70 percent of Saudi nationals.

