Saudi Arabia launches largest Umrah season plan in history for new year

Riyadh: The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched the Umrah season plan for the new Islamic year 1446 AH-2024, the largest of its kind in the history of the presidency.

The plan aims to enhance visitors, performers, and pilgrims’ Umrah experiences by implementing numerous religious and scientific programs, involving thousands of volunteers in the Two Holy Mosques.

During the launching of the plan at his office, Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the presidency, said the plan aims to enhance the strength of the Umrah season by focusing on serving and caring for pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Al-Sudais pointed out that the operational plan for the Umrah season in the Two Holy Mosques spans nine months, divided into three phases, concluding at the end of Shaban 1446 AH, after which the Ramzan plan for 1446 AH will commence.

He plans to deploy numerous intelligent religious robots to offer efficient services to visitors at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, ensuring continuous access.

The plan includes intensifying scientific and guidance lessons, increasing Quran lessons, launching exhibitions, and launching the largest religious gifting program, leveraging AI technologies.

The new season of Umrah began on Sunday, July 7, coinciding with the beginning of the new Hijri year.

On June 20, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has begun issuing Umrah visas to streamline Umrah performers’s arrivals to the Kingdom and ensure a smooth and worry-free experience.

In 1445 AH-2023, over 13.5 million Muslims undertook the Umrah pilgrimage to Makkah.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be performed at any time of the year. It is distinct from the Haj, which takes place once annually.