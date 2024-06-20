Saudi Arabia begins issuing Umrah visas

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has begun issuing Umrah visas to streamline Umrah performers’ arrivals to the Kingdom and ensure a smooth and worry-free experience.

The new Umrah season will coincide with the start of the new Islamic year on Muharram 1, 1446 AH, expected to brgin to July 7.

This annual initiative follows immediately after the Haj season.

It leverages the ministry’s expertise and establishes technical and field programs to serve pilgrims and Umrah performers and facilitate their rituals.

The ministry announced that it is working diligently to implement the directives of wise leadership to accommodate more Haj and Umrah pilgrims and providing services that meet their needs and aspirations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In 1445 AH-2023, over 13.5 million Muslims undertook the Umrah pilgrimage to Makkah.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be performed at any time of the year. It is distinct from the Haj, which takes place once annually.