Saudi Arabia launches ‘national cultural metaverse platform’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture has launched the world’s first ‘National Cultural Metaverse Platform’, supported by the artificial intelligence system for Generative Media Intelligence (GMI).

The initiative is presented in partnership with droppGroup and its World’s First “Phygital” metaverse using Hyper ledger Fabric 2.5 blockchain technology.

The platform merges cultural richness with digital innovation, offering a dynamic digital realm with real-life experiences.

It offers virtual reality history walks dedicated to music, art, history, culinary arts, and crafts, as well as play mini-video games, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The performance center will also stream live events including the Foundation Day commencement symphony concert on the ministry’s metaverse platform.

It is a comprehensive web-based experience accessible via Mobile XR on various digital devices, including mobile phones and VR headsets.

The Ministry of Culture is committed to inclusivity, ensuring that a wide audience can access the metaverse, regardless of their location or technology, a press release said.

The Kingdom is set to enable millions of people to participate in Metaverse events remotely.

Participants can register for a unique virtual experience at the ministry’s website.