Saudi: Domestic Haj pilgrims to be compensated over accommodation violations, meals delay

Riyadh: In an unprecedented move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that domestic pilgrims will receive compensation in case of any accommodation violations and meal delays during the Haj 2024.

This initiative aims to ensure the safety, comfort and improve the Haj experience of pilgrims.

Accommodation violations

Pilgrims will receive compensation if Haj service providers fail to provide suitable accommodation at Holy sites, and if not provided within two hours, the pilgrims will receive 5 percent of their package value.

If the accommodation service exceed two hours, they will receive 10 percent of their package value.

Pilgrims can file complaints with authorities, and if the violation occurs again, the compensation percentage can be increased to 15 percent of the package value.

If the contracted company fails to provide housing, the service will be provided by the ministry, with the firm responsible for the cost.

The compensation scheme covers delays in providing tents for pilgrims at holy places around Makkah during Haj rites.

Pilgrims who complain about waiting over two hours for tent accommodation will receive 2 percent of the package’s value, with compensation not less than 300 Saudi Riyals.

Pilgrims who find accommodation unconformistant can file a complaint, and if validated, they will receive compensation of 10 percent of the package value, not less than 1,500 Saudi Riyals

Meals delay

The ministry has announced the timing for meal distribution to domestic pilgrims at Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah during Haj, stating they can receive compensation for meal delays.

Breakfast on the day of Arafat will be served from after the dawn prayer until 10 am, lunch from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm and dinner at Muzdalifah immediately after the pilgrims’ arrival from Arafat.

On the Day of Tarwiyah and the Days of Tashreeq, breakfast will be served from 5 am to 10 am, lunch from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, and dinner from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

Pilgrims will receive compensation in case of delays, which may be doubled if the delay exceeds the specified corrective period.

Compensation rates for lunch delays on Arafat day include 5 percent of package value, and up to 3 percent for other meal delays, not exceeding 100 Saudi Riyals.

Compensation for meal service failure at holy sites will be 5 percent of the total package value, with specific amounts for each meal based on severity and timing.

Service providers must comply with contract provisions, provide a two-hour window for meal provision issues, and compensate pilgrims with 1 percent of package value, with specific meal caps.

On Sunday, February 11, Saudi Arabia opened registration for its citizens and residents in the kingdom for performing upcoming Haj.

The ministry launched four Haj packages with their prices ranging from 4,099 Saudi Riyals to 13,265 Saudi Riyals depending on accommodation level.

Haj 2024 visas will be issued from March 1 to April 29 and are expected to begin in mid-June. In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.