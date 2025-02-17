Saudi Arabia launches operational plan for Ramzan 2025

With only a few days remaining until the start of Ramzan 2025, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched the operational plan for the Ramzan season of 1446 AH-2025.

The plan was revealed by Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, on Sunday, February 16, at the mosque’s headquarters in Makkah.

The primary focus of the plan is to enhance the spiritual significance of Ramzan by emphasising its virtues and reinforcing the sacred status of the Grand Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The strategy aims to provide an enriched religious experience for visitors and pilgrims through high-quality services and innovative programs, ensuring a seamless and spiritually fulfilling journey while upholding institutional excellence.

Sheikh Al-Sudais emphasised that the operational plan includes several initiatives designed to deepen worshippers’ religious and cultural engagement.

More than 120 scientific, intellectual, and guidance programs have been introduced to elevate visitors’ understanding of Ramzan’s spiritual importance.

In addition, the plan integrates 10 enriching pathways to enhance the experience of those visiting the Two Holy Mosques during the holy month.

Al-Sudais noted that the operational plan aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aiming to provide innovative religious services that ensure visitors and pilgrims can perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

Based on lunar calculations, the holy month is expected to begin on March 1. However, the exact date will be confirmed closer to the start of Ramzan following official moon sighting reports.