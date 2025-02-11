Saudi Arabia predicts moderate weather for Ramzan 2025

Photo: X

Riyadh: With just days left until the start of Ramzan 2025, a Saudi meteorologist has predicted moderate weather across the Kingdom during the holy month—a period marked by fasting, prayers, and acts of charity.

In an interview with the Al Hala program, Aqil Al Aqil, a weather analyst at the Saudinĝɓb Centre for Meteorology, said that this year’s Ramzan—coinciding with spring—is expected to bring moderate weather overall, with colder temperatures in the northern regions.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is a sacred time for Muslims worldwide, celebrated through spiritual reflection and community gatherings.

Based on lunar calculations, the holy month is expected to begin on March 1. However, the exact date will be confirmed closer to the start of Ramzan following official moon sighting reports.

Ramzan is usually the peak season for Umrah—a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the cities of Makkah and Madinah that can be undertaken at any time of the year, unlike the Haj, which occurs once annually.

