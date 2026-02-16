Saudi Arabia launches Work Interruption service for domestic workers

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has launched a new Work Interruption service through the unified national recruitment platform Musaned, aiming to regulate domestic labour contracts and protect the rights of both employers and workers.

In a statement, the ministry said the service will help individual employers legally terminate contracts when domestic workers stop reporting to work, while ensuring clear procedures and compliance with labour and residency laws.

Two key services for employers

The ministry explained that the new feature allows employers to complete two main procedures through the Musaned platform. These include termination of contract due to absence from work and labour mobility, which enables workers to transfer to a new employer under regulated conditions.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to improve contractual relationships in the domestic worker sector, increase transparency and enhance service quality.

Rules for workers absent during first two years

According to the ministry, if a domestic worker’s contract is terminated due to absence within the first two years of entering Saudi Arabia, the worker must complete final exit procedures and leave the Kingdom permanently within 60 days.

Failure to depart within this period will be considered a violation of residency and labour regulations.

وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية تُطلق خدمة الانقطاع عن العمل لتسهيل إجراءات العلاقة التعاقدية للعمالة المساندة عبر منصة مساند.



🔗 || https://t.co/V0sDdH3DAA pic.twitter.com/Ft9lBKAw46 — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) February 15, 2026

Options for workers staying over two years

However, workers who have stayed in the Kingdom for more than two years will be given additional options. They can either leave permanently or transfer to a new employer within 60 days from the date of work interruption.

If they do not regularise their status within this timeframe, they will be classified as absent from work and in violation of applicable regulations.

Part of recruitment sector reforms

The ministry said the Work Interruption service is part of ongoing reforms aimed at regulating the domestic recruitment sector, streamlining procedures and strengthening compliance.

It added that the initiative will help improve efficiency, enhance transparency and ensure the protection of rights for all parties involved in employment relationships in Saudi Arabia.