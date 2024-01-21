Saudi Arabia makes Guinness record for World’s highest hanging prayer room in Makkah

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has set a new milestone by achieving Guinness Book of World Records for opening the world’s highest hanging prayer room in Makkah. The title was achieved by Jabal Omar Company, the leading real estate developer in Makkah.

The prayer room is located within a 165 meters skybridge connecting the two towers of the Address Jabal Omar hotel Makkah Hotel.

The architectural marvel, situated 483 metres above sea level, provides breathtaking views of the Holy Kaaba and other significant religious landmarks.

The prayer room, spanning 550 square metres and standing at 179 metres in height, can comfortably accommodate around 520 worshippers.

موعدكم اليوم مع تجربة استثنائية في المصلى المعلق الذي تم تشييده من قبل شركة جبل عمر للتطوير، في فندق #العنوان_جبل_عمر_مكة، حيث حقق هذا المصلى الفريد انجازًا باعتباره أعلى مصلى في العالم داخل جسر معلق بارتفاع يبلغ 165 مترًا وفقًا لموسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية. اجعل وقتك في مكة… pic.twitter.com/5gbtiNak78 — جبل عمر | Jabal Omar (@Jabal_Omar_SA) December 22, 2023

The 650-tonne steel bridge was first assembled at 312 metres above ground before being raised to its final position, connecting the hotel’s twin towers across floors 36, 37, and 38.

The new prayer room combines traditional Arabic designs with modern luxury, featuring Arabic calligraphy adorned with Allah’s names, reflecting the rich Islamic heritage.

Jabal Omar Development Company’s CEO, Khaled Al Amoudi, expressed his happiness after the hanging prayer hall was registered in the Guinness Book of World Records.