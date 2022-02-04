Saudi Arabia mandates COVID booster dose for citizens traveling out of the country

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that Saudi citizens who wish to travel outside the Kingdom are required to take a third dose—booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, effective from Wednesday, February 9, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

People under the age of 16 are exempted from this rule and those who appear under the exempt category status on the Tawakkalna app.

All arrivals coming to the Kingdom, including citizens, must produce a negative PCR result obtained 48 hours before their departure, regardless of their vaccination status. Those under the age of eight are exempt from the testing requirement.

Meanwhile, citizens who test positive for COVID-19 can enter the Kingdom without the need for a negative PCR test if seven days have passed from the date of the positive test, provided that the traveller is vaccinated with the necessary vaccine doses that are approved by the Kingdom.

If the Kingdom-inbound passenger is not appropriately vaccinated as approved by Saudi Arabia, then 10 days have to pass before he or she may enter the Kingdom. No further testing is required.

The new restrictions were introduced in line with constant follow-up to the epidemiological situation locally and globally and as part of the measures being taken by the Kingdom to counter the spread of COVID-19 and preserve public health.

The ministry stressed the need for everyone to adhere to all precautionary measures and the approved health protocols, at the same time expediting the completion of all approved vaccine doses.

New COVID-19 figures

On Friday, the Ministry of Health announced 3,555 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,023 recoveries during the previous 24 hours, with the number of critical cases reaching 1,042.

That brought the total number of infections in the country to 702,624, while the recovery tally reached 657,995. The ministry reported one death, taking the number of fatalities to 8,950.

#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (3555) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (3) حالات وفاة رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (4023) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (657,995) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/h2SrJqfAcI — وزارة الصحة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 4, 2022

Over 58 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Mask mandatory

On December 29, the Saudi government made masks mandatory again in closed and open spaces. It reminded residents and civilians to abide by social distancing rules to limit the spread of Omicron.

“We have directed the reimposition for the public to wear masks and apply social distancing measures in all places [closed and open], activities and events,” the government said.

إعادة الإلزام بارتداء الكمامة وتطبيق إجراءات التباعد في جميع الأماكن (المغلقة والمفتوحة) والأنشطة والفعاليات. pic.twitter.com/VfjX30GvI0 — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) December 29, 2021

On October 17, Saudi Arabia eased restrictions, where it announced that masks would no longer be mandatory in open spaces for people who are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior reiterated that people who refuse to wear a face mask in public could face a fine of up to SR100,000. The penalty is SR1,000 for a first offense but doubles for each subsequent infringement up to the maximum.

Also, citizens who breach COVID-19 quarantine rules could face up to two years in prison and a fine of SR200,000, the ministry said. Expatriates who violate the rules will be deported and banned from ever returning to the Kingdom.