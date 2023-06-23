Saudi Arabia: Medical convoys accompany Haj pilgrims 

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia deployed medical convoys to accompany Haj pilgrims on the pilgrimage route from Madinah to Makkah.

The initiative is launched by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health ​Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel​ to ensure the safety and health of pilgrims during Haj rituals.

Along Hijrah Road, the mobile medical convoy has been deployed between two holy sites Makkah and Madinah.

The Madinah Health Cluster facilitated the medal convey with advanced operational requirements like equipment, medical staff, nursing and technical cadres, and the provision of medicines.

An ambulance was also equipped for the clinics to transport emergency cases.

The convey has been assisting the pilgrims nonstop since the beginning of the season.

So far, it has provided medical care to 1871 pilgrims, of which 10 cases were transferred to Al-Hamna General Hospital to complete their treatment.

The mobile medical clinics will continue to provide their services until the end of Dhul-Hijjah.