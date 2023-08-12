Saudi Arabia names first ambassador to Palestine

Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi will also serve as consul general in Jerusalem.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th August 2023 11:52 pm IST
Saudi Arabia names first ambassador to Palestine
Al-Sudairi presented his credentials to Majdi Al-Khalidi, the Palestinian president’s adviser for diplomatic affairs, at the headquarters of the Palestinian embassy in Jordan’s capital of Amman. Photo: (Twitter/@KSAMOFA)

Amman: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Saturday, August 12, named a first non-resident ambassador for the Palestinian Territories, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

BookMyMBBS

Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, who is the current ambassador to Jordan, will also serve as consul general for Jerusalem.

Also Read
Here’s how GCC residents can apply for 30-day UAE eVisa online

Al-Sudairi presented his credentials to Majdi Al-Khalidi, the Palestinian president’s adviser for diplomatic affairs, at the headquarters of the Palestinian embassy in Jordan’s capital of Amman.

MS Education Academy

Al-Sudairi thanked King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for appointing him ambassador to the “State of Palestine.” 

The ambassador wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Sincere thanks and great gratitude for the trust of my Lord the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for appointing me as the Kingdom’s (non-resident) ambassador to the sister country Palestine and Consul General in the city of Jerusalem.”

Saudi Arabia has strong relations with the Palestinian Authority and continuously provides it with economic, financial and political support to protect its existence in order to achieve peace and establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th August 2023 11:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button