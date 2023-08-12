Saudi Arabia names first ambassador to Palestine

Amman: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Saturday, August 12, named a first non-resident ambassador for the Palestinian Territories, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, who is the current ambassador to Jordan, will also serve as consul general for Jerusalem.

Al-Sudairi presented his credentials to Majdi Al-Khalidi, the Palestinian president’s adviser for diplomatic affairs, at the headquarters of the Palestinian embassy in Jordan’s capital of Amman.

سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الأردن نايف السديري، يسلم نسخة من أوراق اعتماده سفيراً فوق العادة وغير مقيم لدى دولة فلسطين، وقنصلاً عاماً بمدينة القدس إلى معالي مستشار الرئيس الفلسطيني للشؤون الدبلوماسية الدكتور مجدي الخالدي في مقر السفارة الفلسطينية بالعاصمة الأردنية عمّان. pic.twitter.com/7pbNllfQsg — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) August 12, 2023

فيديو | نايف السديري يقدم أوراق اعتماده سفيرا فوق العادة لدى فلسطين#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/id9mrEyWSu — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) August 12, 2023

Al-Sudairi thanked King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for appointing him ambassador to the “State of Palestine.”

The ambassador wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Sincere thanks and great gratitude for the trust of my Lord the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for appointing me as the Kingdom’s (non-resident) ambassador to the sister country Palestine and Consul General in the city of Jerusalem.”

خالص الشكر وعظيم الامتنان لثقة مولاي #خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين وسمو سيدي #ولي_العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء حفظهم الله، لتعييني سفيرا للمملكة( غير مقيم ) لدى دولة #فلسطين الشقيقة وقنصلًا عامًا في مدينة #القدس الشريف🇸🇦🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/95dDRNsNmt — نايف بن بندر السديري (@naif63_2) August 12, 2023

Saudi Arabia has strong relations with the Palestinian Authority and continuously provides it with economic, financial and political support to protect its existence in order to achieve peace and establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.