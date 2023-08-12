Saudi Arabia names first ambassador to Palestine

Amman: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Saturday, August 12, named a first non-resident ambassador for the Palestinian Territories, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.
Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, who is the current ambassador to Jordan, will also serve as consul general for Jerusalem.
Al-Sudairi presented his credentials to Majdi Al-Khalidi, the Palestinian president’s adviser for diplomatic affairs, at the headquarters of the Palestinian embassy in Jordan’s capital of Amman.
Al-Sudairi thanked King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for appointing him ambassador to the “State of Palestine.”
The ambassador wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Sincere thanks and great gratitude for the trust of my Lord the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for appointing me as the Kingdom’s (non-resident) ambassador to the sister country Palestine and Consul General in the city of Jerusalem.”
Saudi Arabia has strong relations with the Palestinian Authority and continuously provides it with economic, financial and political support to protect its existence in order to achieve peace and establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.