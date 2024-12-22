Saudi Arabia: One dead, 10 injured in 20-vehicle collision

The Saudi Traffic Department has announced that 20 vehicles collided on the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Road in Riyadh, killing one person and injuring ten.

According to the Traffic Department on X, paramedics and police patrols were dispatched immediately following receipt of the report, prompting the start of legal proceedings.

The collison’s exact causes and circumstances remain unknown, and investigations are currently underway.

#المرور_السعودي يباشر حادث اصطدام (20) مركبة على طريق مكة المكرمة بمدينة الرياض – في حينه، نتج عنه (10) إصابات وحالة وفاة، وتم إنقاذ حالة احتجاز من @SaudiDCD ، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية. pic.twitter.com/vYyJZ4c6DF — المرور السعودي (@eMoroor) December 21, 2024

In another post on X, the Traffic Department emphasised the importance of maintaining a safe distance from vehicles to prevent unexpected incidents on the road.