Saudi Arabia: One dead, 10 injured in 20-vehicle collision

The Traffic Department emphasised the importance of maintaining a safe distance to prevent road accidents.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2024 4:06 pm IST
Representative image (Photo: AFP)

The Saudi Traffic Department has announced that 20 vehicles collided on the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Road in Riyadh, killing one person and injuring ten.

According to the Traffic Department on X, paramedics and police patrols were dispatched immediately following receipt of the report, prompting the start of legal proceedings.

The collison’s exact causes and circumstances remain unknown, and investigations are currently underway.

In another post on X, the Traffic Department emphasised the importance of maintaining a safe distance from vehicles to prevent unexpected incidents on the road.

