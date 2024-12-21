Photos: ‘False Cobra’ spotted in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The “false cobra,” a mildly venomous snake, has been recently spotted in the Northern Borders region of Saudi Arabia.

Characterised by its pale colour, blending with the surrounding sand, the false cobra can grow over a meter in length and is identified by black spots behind its eyes, resembling secondary eyes, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Two Emiratis die after car accident in Saudi Arabia

According to Adnan Khalifa, a member of the Aman Environmental Association, the false cobra, scientifically known as Rhagerhis moilensis, is a mildly venomous species that can be found throughout the region and Kingdom. Unlike some other snakes, it does not hibernate during the colder months.

While possessing rear fangs that deliver a weak venom used to subdue prey, the false cobra generally poses minimal threat to humans. However, fear often leads to their indiscriminate killing, despite their crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.

The female snake lays around 22 eggs in late spring, with only a small percentage surviving into adulthood.