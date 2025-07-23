Saudi Arabia opens first white cement factory in Syria to aid reconstruction

Damascus: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has officially launched the first white cement factory in Syria’s Adra industrial city, marking a major milestone in Saudi-Syrian economic cooperation.

The facility, inaugurated on Wednesday, July 23, by Saudi investment minister Khalid Al-Falih, represents a SAR 100 million investment and is designed to support Syria’s post-war reconstruction and industrial growth, the Syrian News Agency reported.

The new plant, owned by Al Fayhaa Cement Company of Saudi Arabia, is equipped to produce up to 150,000 tonnes of white cement annually. This strategic project reflects Saudi Arabia’s growing commitment to rebuilding Syria’s infrastructure and expanding local manufacturing.

During the inauguration, Al-Falih reaffirmed the Kingdom’s dedication to strengthening economic ties with Syria. He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s intent to work closely with the Syrian government to create favourable conditions for investment and to support the private sector in driving growth and job creation.

Al-Falih noted Syria’s strategic location between the Arabian Peninsula and the Mediterranean, its skilled workforce, and abundant natural resources, positioning it as an attractive investment destination. He also revealed plans for ten additional industrial projects, with the white cement factory seen as the cornerstone of long-term cooperation.

وزير الاستثمار خالد الفالح:



-البيئة الاستثمارية في سوريا جاذبة جدا.. وهم يعتمدون على القطاع الخاص في إعادة البناء وتوسعة الأسواق



– قريبا.. سيتم إطلاق مصنع للأسمنت الرمادي في سوريا #الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/cECpeOE9fw — الإخبارية – اقتصاد (@alekhbariyaECO) July 23, 2025

The Northern Cement Company, responsible for project implementation, aims to expand operations by introducing related manufacturing activities to create a complete supply chain for construction materials.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 120-member Saudi delegation, including more than 100 executives from top firms and representatives from 40 government bodies, arrived in Damascus as part of a high-level economic mission.

لحظة وصول الوفد السعودي الاستثماري إلى دمشق الذي يضم أكثر من 120 رجل أعمال سعودي#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/VUhrRzqFt2 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) July 23, 2025

This is the first major economic event between Saudi Arabia and Syria since the resumption of diplomatic relations. The forum also follows recent international moves, including the easing of western sanctions and Saudi-led efforts to resolve Syria’s debts with the World Bank.