Saudi Arabia opens nominations for 2026 King Faisal Prize

The general secretariat of the King Faisal Prize has announced that nominations for the 2026 award are now open. The prize seeks to recognize exceptional contributions by individuals and institutions in various fields.

In a press release, the general secretariat has announced that nominations are now being accepted for 2026. The prize will honour achievements in five categories: Service to Islam, Islamic Studies, Arabic Language and Literature, Medicine, and Science, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

King Faisal Prize secretary general Dr Abdulaziz Alsebail said the prize’s 48-year legacy is recognizing individuals and institutions who have made significant contributions to humanity.

Alsebail stated that specific themes have been established for each category such as

Islamic Studies: Trade Routes in the Islamic World

Arabic Language and Literature: Arabic Literature in French

Medicine: Discoveries Transforming Obesity Therapeutics



The Service to Islam prize remains an honorary award acknowledging exceptional service to Islam, Muslims, and humanity.

Nominations are open from September 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, and can be submitted by academic and scientific institutions, as well as by research centres.

Submissions are accepted via post, email (Nominations@kingfaisalprize.org), or the online website.

Established in 1977, the prize has honoured over 290 laureates from 45 countries, many of whom have also received other prestigious international awards.