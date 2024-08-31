Indian expat returns home after heart ailment in Saudi Arabia

Saleem Padinjatti, an Indian national from Malappuram, Kerala, who has been admitted in a hospital in Al Qaseem, Saudi Arabia, with severe heart ailment, repatriated to India on a stretcher on Friday, August 30.

The situation was critical, prompting the Indian Embassy to take swift action to facilitate his return to India.

The embassy, taking to X account on Saturday, August 31, shared a photo of Padinjatti on a stretcher, along with an escort and a boarding pass of his direct flight from King Khalid International Airport (RUH), Riyadh, to Karipur International Airport (CCJ), Kozhikode.

The embassy extended thanks to Saudi authorities for their proactive help in this case.

On July 31, Jahir Yaqub, an Indian national, who was admitted to a hospital in Al Ahsa due to acute stroke, returned home with the help of Indian embassy in Riyadh.