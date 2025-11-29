Saudi Arabia, other Gulf states condemn Israeli raid on Syria’s Beit Jinn village

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have condemned the Israeli raid into the Syrian village of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside at dawn on Friday, November 28, operation that triggered armed clashes with residents.

The confrontation lasted for nearly two hours, resulting in the deaths of 13 Syrian civilians. The Israeli army said six soldiers, including two officers and three in serious condition, were injured during the fighting. Israeli aircraft and artillery were deployed to extract the force.

Also Read At least 13 killed as Israeli forces raid village in southern Syria

The incident marks another escalation in the tense Syria–Israel landscape, with Damascus accusing Israel of repeated raids and cross-border operations that violate its sovereignty and breach the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Syrian officials warned that ongoing incursions threaten wider regional stability.

Gulf states issue strong condemnation

In a statement on X, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the “blatant aggression,” stressing the Kingdom’s firm rejection of Israeli military activity on Syrian territory.

Riyadh urged the international community — particularly permanent members of the UN Security Council — to address continued violations of Syrian sovereignty and uphold international resolutions safeguarding the country’s unity and stability.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة العربية السعودية للاعتداء السافر الذي قامت به قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على بلدة بيت جن في ريف دمشق بالجمهورية العربية السورية، مؤكدةً رفضها التام لكافة الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية على الأراضي السورية ومحاولة زعزعة أمن واستقرار… pic.twitter.com/9CPxZiNboT — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) November 28, 2025

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said on X that the Israeli attack represented a “flagrant violation” of Syria’s sovereignty, international law and humanitarian principles.

Doha warned that continued Israeli actions fuel regional tension and undermine security efforts. It called for swift international action to halt the violations, protect civilians and ensure accountability, reaffirming Qatar’s solidarity with Syria.

بيان | قطر تدين بشدة الاعتداءات الاسرائيلية في ريف دمشق #الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/CP7oM2sb1J — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) November 28, 2025

Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on X, condemned the attack as a “criminal” act that reflects a destabilising approach undermining regional de-escalation efforts. The ministry said the strikes constitute a clear breach of Syrian sovereignty, international humanitarian law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية

الجمعة الموافق 28 نوفمبر 2025



تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها لمحاولة التوغل والقصف المتعمد الذي شنته قوى الاحتلال الاسرائيلية اليوم على ريف دمشق بالجمهورية العربية السورية الشقيقة، وأدى إلى سقوط عدد من الضحايا من المدنيين.



وتؤكد… pic.twitter.com/VBP1B5lgwz — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) November 28, 2025

GCC urges immediate action to prevent further escalation

GCC Secretary General Jassem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, in a statement on X, said repeated Israeli strikes in Syria intensify regional tensions and hinder efforts to achieve stability.

He called on the international community to take “immediate and responsible action” to halt the attacks and protect Syria’s territorial integrity in line with international law and the UN Charter.