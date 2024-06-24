Saudi Arabia: Over 1.4M people visit Rawdah during last six weeks

Madinah: A total of 1,403,640 people visited Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, between Dhul Qa’dah 1 and Dhul-Hijjah 14, 1445 AH-2024.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah said on Sunday, June 23, that the number of male visitors was 762,101, while the number of female visitors stood at 641,539, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa, spanning 330 square meters, can accommodate 800 visitors per hour, with an average of 10 minutes per visitor.

The authority noted that there are four stages in managing the influx of visitors to Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa:

Verifying appointment bookings through the Nusuk and Tawakkalna applications

Scanning the QR code through e-devices

Directing visitors to waiting areas inside the Prophet’s Mosque

Facilitating their entry into Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa.

The authority, in collaboration with mosque security and service agencies, has made efforts to simplify the process for visitors and worshippers to visit the tombs of Prophet Muhammad and his companions.