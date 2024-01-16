Saudi Arabia: Over 18k ‘illegal’ residents arrested in one week

Cairo: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) had arrested 18,538 violators of its residency, labor, and border security across the nation between January 4 and 10, according to the Saudi News Agency (SPA). As part of an uncompromising nationwide crackdown on illegal expatriates, the ministry deported at least 9,927 foreign violators, SPA reported.

Those arrested include 11,047 violators of the residency laws, around 4,299 border security regulations, and 3,192 breachers of the labor laws.

A total of 54,49 illegals, including 5,328 women, are currently being subjected to legal proceedings. Other 47,977 were referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents for deportation, while 1,892 more were referred to finalized travel reservations.

Additionally, six more people were reportedly arrested during the same period for transporting, sheltering, and employing the violators.

The Saudi Interior Ministry has repeatedly warned that a maximum prison sentence of 15 years will be imposed on anyone caught facilitating infiltrators entering the Kingdom.

The punishment includes a fine of up to 1 million Saudi Riyals, the confiscation of the transport and the residence used for shelter, and also naming them to shame them.