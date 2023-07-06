Saudi Arabia: Over 4.25M visit Prophet’s Mosque in one week

Riyadh: A total of 4,252,000 worshippers and visitors visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, during the period of 7 to 14 Dhul-Hijjah corresponding to June 25 to July 2, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The presidency said that it is working closely with the security, service, health and volunteer agencies to ensure that guests and worshippers can perform their religious duties with ease and comfort.

It is noteworthy that the visit of 271,173 visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque was facilitated in a peaceful manner, while 75,529 worshippers were accommodated in the Rawdat Al-Sharifah area.

In addition, special services were provided to visitors and worshippers.

More than 6,782 individuals benefited from the areas designated for the elderly, 14,766 individuals participated in science lessons in the mosque, and 46,138 gifts were distributed.

Moreover, over 64,703 people benefited from field outreach services, 11,534 religious guidance services, 4,279 unified number and communication channels, 1,765 exhibition services, and 3,001 multilingual communication services.

10,158 individuals benefited from the services of the mosque library, 115,090 benefited from mobility services, and 8,296 beneficiaries benefited from spatial guidance services.

Apart from providing comfort and essential things to the devotees, the management of the Prophet’s Mosque distributed 203,294 bottles of Zamzam water and provided breakfast to 426,457 fasting people.