Saudi Arabia: Over 5L people register as post-death organ donors

Riyadh: The Saudi Organ Transplantation Centre (SOTC) has announced that around 533,000 people in Saudi Arabia have pledged to donate their organs after death.

Riyadh ranked the highest number of people wishing to donate organs after death, with 142,000 donors, followed by Makkah with 115,000. The Eastern Province ranked third in Saudi Arabia in terms of donors, estimated at 65,000, while Najran has the lowest at 1,500.

The objective is to save the lives of other patients, alleviate their health issues, and provide them with new life opportunities.

Dr. Talal Al-Goufi of the Saudi Centre for Organ Transplantation revealed to Al Arabiya that 70 percent of families may reject organ donation after a member’s death.

Since the project’s inception in Saudi Arabia, over 6,000 organ transplants have been facilitated from deceased donors, with the central region having the highest number.

The centre successfully transplanted over 1,662 organs from living donors in 2023, with over 2,037 patients transplanted from both living and deceased donors, while also supporting scientific research for advancements.