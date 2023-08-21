Saudi Arabia: Over 7M students back to school, university

Saudi Ministry of Education has announced the academic calendar for the year 1445 corresponding to 2023-2024.

Over 7M students back in Saudi schools, universities
Photo: Imarat_almadina/Twitter

Riyadh: More than seven million male and female students across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) returned to schools and universities on Sunday, August 20, marking the start of the new academic year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The first day was attended by over six million Saudi students from general education, in addition to 1,360,000 students from higher education and technical and vocational training.

The educational departments in the regions and governorates of the Kingdom actively participated in laying the foundation for this academic beginning.

Over half a million teachers, administrative staff, and supervisors resumed their duties last Sunday, August 13, ensuring all preparations were in place for a smooth transition.

Saudi school holidays

The Saudi Ministry of Education has announced the academic calendar for the year 1445 corresponding to 2023-2024.

Academic calendar include

  • 3 semesters
  • 38 academic weeks
  • 180 school days
  • 60 days of various vacations
  • 68 days summer holiday

It applies to all stages of general and university education.

The semesters will begin on the following dates:

  • Semester one: Sunday, August 20, 2023, until Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Semester two: Sunday, November 26, 2023, until Thursday, February 22, 2024
  • Semester three: Sunday, March 3, 2024, until Monday, June 10, 2024

