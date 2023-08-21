Saudi Arabia: Over 7M students back to school, university

Riyadh: More than seven million male and female students across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) returned to schools and universities on Sunday, August 20, marking the start of the new academic year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The first day was attended by over six million Saudi students from general education, in addition to 1,360,000 students from higher education and technical and vocational training.

The educational departments in the regions and governorates of the Kingdom actively participated in laying the foundation for this academic beginning.

Over half a million teachers, administrative staff, and supervisors resumed their duties last Sunday, August 13, ensuring all preparations were in place for a smooth transition.

#فيديو_واس | أكثر من 7 ملايين طالب وطالبة يعودون لمقاعد التعليم والتدريب في مناطق المملكة.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/EpSklXv5n2 — واس العام (@SPAregions) August 20, 2023

#صور

مدارس تعليم منطقة مكة تستقبل أبناءها

الطلاب وبناتها الطالبات مع بداية العام

الدراسي الجديد 1445هـ .#العالم_ينتظرك#العودة_للدراسة pic.twitter.com/elGyqnZ1mM — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) August 20, 2023

صور من انطلاق بداية العام الدراسي الجديد 1445هـ، وانتظام طلاب وطالبات مدارس التعليم العام في فصولهم الدراسية.#العودة_للدراسة #العالم_ينتظرك pic.twitter.com/Q4RIlRfAa0 — وزارة التعليم – عام (@moe_gov_sa) August 20, 2023

Saudi school holidays

The Saudi Ministry of Education has announced the academic calendar for the year 1445 corresponding to 2023-2024.

Academic calendar include

3 semesters

38 academic weeks

180 school days

60 days of various vacations

68 days summer holiday

It applies to all stages of general and university education.

The semesters will begin on the following dates:

Semester one: Sunday, August 20, 2023, until Thursday, November 16, 2023

Semester two: Sunday, November 26, 2023, until Thursday, February 22, 2024