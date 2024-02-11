Saudi Arabia participates as guest of honour at New Delhi Int’l Book Fair 2024

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Saturday, February 10, inaugurated its pavilion at the New Delhi International Book Fair (NDIBF) where it is the guest of honor this year.

The event runs until February 18 at the Pragati Fair Square in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

“The Kingdom’s selection as the guest of honour underscores efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. It also reflects the keenness to inform Indian community of the Kingdom’s experience in transformation and rise, especially in the cultural field,” Saudi embassy in New Delhi wrote on Saturday.

Several Saudi entities led by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission (LPTC), are participating in the fair with the aim of highlighting the Saudi culture, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Saudi pavilion will foster creative dialogue among cultural entities, aiming to boost cultural exchange as part of the National Strategy for Culture, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

The fair will feature seminars and dialogue sessions for Saudi writers to showcase the Kingdom’s talent and culture.

It will also showcase music, performing arts, and cuisine from Kingdom regions, while rare books and manuscripts will showcase the ancient cultural heritage.

Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission CEO, Dr Mohammad Hassan Alwan, emphasized the country’s cultural diversity and uniqueness through participation in the NDIBF.

It is noteworthy that the New Delhi World Book Fair 2024, launched in 1972, is the world’s largest book fair with over 600 participating publishing houses.

Saudi Arabia’s participation aligns with strong fraternal relations and the Ministry of Culture’s strategic goal of enhancing international cultural exchange under Saudi Vision 2030.