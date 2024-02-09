Saudi Arabia to host first edition of Umrah forum in Madinah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is all to set to host the first edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum at the King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah from April 22 to April 24.

The announcement was made on X by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah on Wednesday, February 7.

The forum, under the patronage of Madinah Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan, is part of a ministry initiative aimed at improving pilgrim services.

It will serve as a vital platform for dialogue, expertise exchange, and innovative services for continuous Umrah experience development.

— وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) February 6, 2024

The forum will feature dialogue sessions, discussion groups, interactive workshops, and an exhibition showcasing the latest sector advancements.

It is anticipated to enhance local and international connections, foster collaboration, and establish long-term partnerships for the benefit of Umrah performers and visitors.

The forum seeks to gather various stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, CEOs, industry professionals, decision-makers, workers in the Umrah sector, non-profit institutions, representatives of local and international Umrah service companies, and media outlets.

The Kingdom is set to unveil its latest Umrah initiatives, operational strategies, and future schemes in line with Saudi Vision 2030 at a three-day event.