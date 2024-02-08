Emirates becomes official global airline partner of NBA

The airline has also become the first-ever NBA partner to sponsor a referee jersey patch.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2024 5:28 pm IST
Emirates becomes official global airline partner of NBA
Photo: Emirates

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines on Thursday, February 8, was named as the official global airline partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), marking a multiyear partnership between the two entities.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

With this collaboration, Emirates has also become the first NBA Cup title partner, as well as the first-ever referee jersey patch partner of the NBA.

Also Read
India, Qatar, Turkey to be guests of honor at World Government Summit in Dubai

“We are proud to establish a global marketing partnership with the National Basketball Association to become its Official Global Airline Partner,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive said in a statement.

MS Education Academy

He added, “With basketball’s popularity around the world, we are excited to work with one of the most globally recognized and prestigious professional leagues.”

The NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said, “As basketball continues to be recognised as the fastest growing sport globally, this collaboration will showcase the excitement of the NBA to the millions of people who fly Emirates every year.”

Emirates is offering fans the chance to watch NBA content on all flights through its inflight entertainment system, including documentaries, player profiles, and interviews.

NBA merchandise will be available at Emirates’ Dubai store and online with Emirates Skywards. Members will be able to redeem Miles for worldwide delivery.

Emirates’ patch will be featured on referee jerseys in the WNBA and NBA G League from 2025 and 2024-25 seasons, respectively.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2024 5:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button