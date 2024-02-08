Emirates becomes official global airline partner of NBA

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines on Thursday, February 8, was named as the official global airline partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), marking a multiyear partnership between the two entities.

With this collaboration, Emirates has also become the first NBA Cup title partner, as well as the first-ever referee jersey patch partner of the NBA.

“We are proud to establish a global marketing partnership with the National Basketball Association to become its Official Global Airline Partner,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive said in a statement.

We've partnered with the NBA to become its Official Global Airline Partner. The collaboration also makes us the first-ever referee jersey patch partner of the NBA, starting this month, and the inaugural title partner of the Emirates NBA Cup. https://t.co/2KBQggQWyY pic.twitter.com/ylf8EyNUjv — Emirates (@emirates) February 8, 2024

He added, “With basketball’s popularity around the world, we are excited to work with one of the most globally recognized and prestigious professional leagues.”

The NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said, “As basketball continues to be recognised as the fastest growing sport globally, this collaboration will showcase the excitement of the NBA to the millions of people who fly Emirates every year.”

Emirates is offering fans the chance to watch NBA content on all flights through its inflight entertainment system, including documentaries, player profiles, and interviews.

NBA merchandise will be available at Emirates’ Dubai store and online with Emirates Skywards. Members will be able to redeem Miles for worldwide delivery.

Emirates’ patch will be featured on referee jerseys in the WNBA and NBA G League from 2025 and 2024-25 seasons, respectively.