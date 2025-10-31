Saudi Arabia plans to invite 197 countries for Expo 2030 Riyadh

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is preparing to invite 197 countries for Expo 2030 Riyadh, a landmark global event projected to attract around 42 million visitors.

The announcement was made by Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh, during the ninth Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in the Saudi capital.

Al-Marri revealed that the Expo site will span six million square metres, with construction on major facilities beginning before the end of this year. He confirmed that several projects will be completed ahead of schedule, underlining the Kingdom’s commitment to hosting a world-class international exhibition.

“Riyadh’s flagship developments such as Diriyah and Qiddiya will be ready to support the event. Expo 2030 will gather nations and international organisations to share ideas, address challenges, and showcase sustainable innovations,” Al-Marri said.

The site will be directly connected to the Riyadh Metro network, ensuring efficient transportation for millions of visitors. Al-Marri highlighted the event’s global importance, describing it as “a platform for cooperation, innovation, and human connection.”

He pointed out that Riyadh’s strategic location allows nearly half of the world’s population to reach the city within five hours, positioning it as an ideal destination for Expo 2030. “Expo will foster dialogue, inspire innovation, and strengthen collaboration among nations,” he added.

Al-Marri said Expo 2030 Riyadh will focus on innovation, education, and sustainability, supporting global progress and aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The event is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, attract foreign investment, and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s economic growth.

During the conference, the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute announced a strategic partnership with Expo 2030 Riyadh to advance global prosperity and create long-term impact.

The collaboration aims to leverage FII’s investment network and expertise to launch initiatives focused on sustainability and human development.

The World Expo will run from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031 under the theme “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.” It will take place near King Salman International Airport, currently under development, ensuring convenient access for international visitors.

Saudi Arabia’s successful bid to host Expo 2030, secured in November 2023, marks a major milestone in its journey towards becoming a leading global destination under Vision 2030.