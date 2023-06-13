Saudi Arabia: Prison, fine for transporting people without Haj permits

Riyadh: Illegal transportation of Haj pilgrims without proper permission can face prison time of six months a fine of up to 50,000 Saudi Riyals per person.

كل من يتم ضبطه وهو ينقل مخالفي أنظمة وتعليمات الحج بلا تصريح سيعاقب بالسجن لمدة تصل إلى (6) أشهر وبغرامة مالية تصل إلى (50,000) ريال، والإبعاد من المملكة إن كان وافدًا.#بسلام_آمنين pic.twitter.com/ACmKnALZYq — الأمن العام (@security_gov) June 12, 2023

The warning was issued by Saudi’s General Directorate of Public Security on Tuesday.

Cautioning against fake Haj campaigns, the directorate stated the financial fine would be multiplied by the number of violators transported.

Also Read Saudi cops arrest 3 expats in Makkah over fake Haj campaigns

The offenders’ vehicles are likely to be confiscated, and expatriate violators will be deported and banned from entering the country.

Residents can contact 911 in Makkah, Riyad and the Eastern Province and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom to report on illegal transport of Haj pilgrims.

The official has an advisory for Haj pilgrims that if anybody is found involved in such fake campaigns, contact numbers like 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.