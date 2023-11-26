Saudi Arabia: Private sector employees can do two jobs

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources has clarified that private-sector employees are allowed to do two jobs at the same time.

This came in response to an inquiry on the ministry’s beneficiary care X account, asking if, “the employee is not registered in an organization and company? Both are calculated in the range.”

In response, the ministry stated that “Private sector employees are allowed to combine two jobs.”

It also added that in this case, the employment contract and internal regulations of the facility must be consulted to ensure that there is no requirement to combine two jobs.