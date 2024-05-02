Saudi Arabia prohibits handcuffing accused upon arrest

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have approved a regulation amendment that prohibits handcuffing of accused individuals after their arrest, except in extreme circumstances.

The amendment added a paragraph to Article 21 of the Executive Regulations of the Criminal Procedure System prohibiting handcuffing an accused upon arrest unless they pose a danger or attempt to escape custody.

As per a report by Arabic daily Okaz, the amendment was made after examining the discretionary power of police in handcuffing suspects, and limited the measure to necessary, specific cases.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi criminal system prohibits arrest, search, detention, or imprisonment except in law-specified circumstances, with restrictions on physical and mental harm, exposure, torture, and degrading treatment, Arabic daily Al-Madina reported.

In recent years, Kingdom is undergoing significant changes under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aiming to reform its justice system.