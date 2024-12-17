Saudi Arabia provides shelter aid to 1,800 Afghans

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues its robust humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan and distributed 300 shelter kits on Monday, December 16, in several provinces including Charikar, Parwan that will directly benefit 1,800 flood affected people.

This initiative is part of a shelter project supporting returnees from Pakistan and those affected by floods in Afghanistan this year.

The project aims to distribute 4,882 shelter materials across several Afghan cities, including tents, blankets, plastic mats, and other essential supplies, ultimately benefiting 29,292 individuals, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Humanitarian mission in Yemen

On Saturday, December 14, KSrelief distributed food baskets to 250 families in the district of Habil Jabr in Yemen’s Lahj Governorate, benefiting 1,750 individuals.

On the same day, KSrelief launched a volunteer project for home restoration and rehabilitation in Yemen’s Socotra Archipelago governorate, involving 16 volunteers from diverse specialities.

The project aims to support four to five families by restoring and rehabilitating their homes. The volunteer team from the centre conducted on-site visits to identify the most vulnerable households.

The initiative marks a new milestone in a series of volunteer projects initiated by Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to address the requirements of communities and nations in need worldwide.

This distribution reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts, carried out through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to support vulnerable and affected populations worldwide.

About KSRelief

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz established the KSRelief in 2015 with Al Rabeeah as its Supervisor General.

KSRelief is a humanitarian organization that operates in 46 global countries, primarily focusing on relief efforts in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

