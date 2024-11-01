Saudi Arabia ranks 12th in international tourism receipts

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has made a significant leap in the global tourism industry, ranking 12th in terms of international tourism receipts in 2023, compared to 27th place in 2019.

The Kingdom has risen 15 international tourism receipt positions and is currently leading the Top 50 in upward movement.

According to the UN World Tourism Organization, the Kingdom earned a staggering 39.3 billion dollars in international tourism spending in 2023.

Saudi Arabia outperformed G20 countries in UN Tourism Barometer, boosting international tourist arrivals and receipts by 73 percent and 207 percent respectively in the first seven months of 2024, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The steady rise in international tourist arrivals demonstrates the trust tourists have in Saudi Arabia’s diverse and rich attractions.

بتقدمها 15 مركزاً في تصنيف الوجهات لإيرادات السياحة الدولية لعام 2023، تعزز الوجهات السعودية مكانتها بين أبرز الوجهات السياحية عالمياً، بحسب بيانات منظمة #الأمم_المتحدة_للسياحة. https://t.co/JOn0w5rm9K — الهيئة السعودية للسياحة (@SaudiTourism) November 1, 2024

In the first seven months of 2024, international tourist arrivals reached 96 percent of pre-pandemic levels, reaching an estimated 790 million tourists, an 11 percent increase from 2023.

The Middle East remained the fastest-growing region, with international arrivals increasing by 26 percent compared to 2019 levels.

Top 15 rankings of international tourism receipts