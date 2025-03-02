Saudi Arabia recalls chicken stock cubes from market

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has withdrawn Maragatty chicken stock cubes, an imported product from Egypt, from market after detecting prohibited artificial colorants that pose potential health risks.

The Saudi Food & Drug Authority (SFDA) warned consumers and said that it has taken regulatory action against the importing company.

The product in question, sold in 480-gram containers with an expiration date of November 1, 2026, was discovered to contain Dimethyl Yellow, Sudan I, and Sudan IV—artificial dyes that are strictly prohibited in food items due to their potential risks to consumer health.

The SFDA urged consumers to immediately stop using the product and dispose of it, emphasising that all necessary measures have been taken to remove it

Legal action has also been initiated against the importing company in accordance with food safety regulations.

In Kingdom, violation of the food laws can attract a fine of 10 million Saudi Riyals or/and 10 years of imprisonment.