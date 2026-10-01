Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli plane bid to evacuate passengers

Saudi Arabia rejected an Israeli request to allow an aircraft to land in Tabuk to evacuate passengers stranded after a Flydubai flight made an emergency landing in the northwestern Saudi city, two security sources told Reuters on Wednesday, September 30.

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when it issued a distress call and diverted to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk.

One of the security sources told Reuters that Israel had prepared a Super Hercules military transport aircraft to collect the passengers. Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth also reported that Israel had sought permission for rescue aircraft to land in Tabuk.

Also Read UAE orders probe into flydubai cockpit altercation, motives

After the request was rejected, the passengers remained at the airport while Flydubai arranged a replacement aircraft. Yedioth Ahronoth later reported that the replacement plane arrived in Tabuk to take the passengers to Israel.

Israeli passengers describe Saudi hospitality

An Israeli passenger told Al Arabiya that Saudi authorities treated the passengers respectfully while they waited at Tabuk Airport.

The passenger said they were provided with cakes, biscuits, juices, tea, coffee and hot food. A medical team was also present throughout their stay and checked on passengers individually, including those who had not requested medical assistance.

Tabuk airport authorities subsequently said all passengers had left for their final destination aboard the replacement aircraft. Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the flight later landed at Ben Gurion Airport with 174 passengers on board.

“They brought us supplies, hot food, and had a medical team here the whole time, checking on everyone one by one.”



An Israeli passenger aboard the flydubai flight, speaks about Saudi hospitality and the warm reception given to Israeli passengers at Tabuk Airport. pic.twitter.com/lDz26TeSiM — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 1, 2026

Indian pilot injured in cockpit altercation

The incident began after an altercation broke out in the cockpit of Flight FZ1073 while it was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Israeli officials said the co-pilot stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft. Flydubai confirmed that an altercation had occurred but said the circumstances remained under investigation.

Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and restrain the co-pilot, according to Israeli officials cited by Reuters. Two other Flydubai pilots travelling on board then took control of the aircraft and landed it in Tabuk.

Saudi authorities said both the captain and first officer were injured and taken to hospital. India’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia identified Machchhar as an Indian national and said he was receiving treatment in Tabuk and was in stable condition.

Footage recorded inside the aircraft appeared to show Machchhar injured on the cabin floor, while another passenger was seen with a head injury.

Also Read Indian flydubai pilot stable after Saudi flight incident

Netanyahu statement, Flydubai suspension

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot had stabbed the captain and attempted to crash the aircraft. However, Flydubai has not independently confirmed those specific allegations, while Israeli media reports differed over the circumstances of the cockpit incident.

Flydubai later announced a temporary suspension of flights to and from Israel while the investigation continued. The airline said the measure would allow authorities to complete their work and establish the facts surrounding the incident.